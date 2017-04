Pablo Sandoval is trying to make up for a lost 2016 season. He’s off to a good start with a three-run homerun in the 8th inning against the Detroit Tigers which allowed the Boston Red Sox to take the lead.

Sandovals 2016 season was shortened by a shoulder strain. Sandoval has consistently received criticism for his fluctuating weight. He signed a 5-year deal with the Red Sox in 2015 for $95 million.