Tim Tebow has hit his 2nd home run in his 3rd minor league game for the Single-A Columbia Fireflies. Tebow has a slash line of .231/.286/.692 in 3 games with 5 strikeouts in 13 at-bats. Tebow is not an MLB prospect as evidenced by his forced swing and inability to discern Single-A pitchers. It’s really terrible for any prospect to have 5 strikeout and 0 walks in their first three games. Furthermore, it’s an indication that Tebow isn’t familiar or comfortable with the strike zone and, most likely, cannot recognize off speed pitches nor hit them. But, it’s quite a PR blitz for the Columbia Fireflies.

Tim Tebow with his second homerun of the season! It was a 3-run HR to Right Field. #LetsGlow pic.twitter.com/jrusDpU6EL — Columbia Fireflies (@ColaFireflies) April 9, 2017