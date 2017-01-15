Justin Wilcox will be leaving the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff to become head football coach for the University of California Golden Bears. Wilcox was officially announced as coach today. The 40-year-old will be replacing Sonny Dykes, who went 19-30 at Cal. Wilcox is expected to bring a defensive mindset to the Golden Bears after signing a 5-year contract with financial terms undisclosed. He is returning to Cal after serving as their linebackers coach from 2003-2005.

Wilcox has been successful as the Badgers defensive coordinator. In 2016, his defense ranked fourth in scoring, only giving up 15.6 points per game. Besides his defense last year, Wilcox arrives at Cal with a very impressive resume and stops at Boise State, Tennessee, University of Washington and University of Southern California as defensive coordinator.