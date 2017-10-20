Since I was a terrible person and didn’t write the injury report last week. Of course that would be one of the bigger days in injury news. Jack Mewhort headed to IR with a knee injury. His loss is just compounding what a sad year this has been for our beloved Colts.

The other big news is that Andrew Luck had to stop throwing during practice due to soreness. To deal with this, he was given a cortisone shot. This is considered a minor setback but with how his health has progressed so far it is something to keep an eye on.



In the third quarter of the Titans game running back Robert Turbin dislocated his elbow. He was placed on IR today. Running back Josh Ferguson was elevated from the practice squad to fill the roster spot. Losing the primarily third down back will open up some opportunity for Marlon Mack to be more involved in this offense. You never want to see players go down to injury but with injury comes opportunity for the next player in line. Mack will have a chance to showcase more of the flashes he’s already shown. For some reason (read as ‘Chuck Pagano’) Mack had only two carries against the Titans. His first carry was for 20+ yards. His second was stopped behind the line. Fans have been waiting to see what this kid can do and now that time has come.



John Simon was struggling with a shoulder injury but it looks as though he will be a go on Sunday. He was a full go in practice both Thursday and Friday.



Clayton Geathers. A guy we haven’t heard much of since the beginning of the season, is working towards returning soon. He is expected to practice next week however it will be non-contact at first as he gets back up to speed. If all goes well it will still be a few weeks yet.





OUT





QB ANDREW LUCK (shoulder)

RB ROBERT TURBIN (elbow)

ILB ANTHONY WALKER (hamstring)



QUESTIONABLE

TE DARRELL DANIELS (knee)

S TJ GREEN (Hamstring)

C RYAN KELLY (Knee)