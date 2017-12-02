Welcome to the Indianapolis Colts where everyone is hurt and nothing matters anymore.

At this rate I am assuming there is no way Pagano returns as head coach so I guess there is that to look forward too.

At this point it’s about evaluating the roster for who you want to keep around.

Who is out at this point? Well…

Lets keep this post brief to avoid deepening the depression that surrounds this team in an ever increasing capacity. The good news is that despite two of the better players on the roster being out this weekend, the number of players on the report is down from the typical. Probably due to the fact that everyone else who has been injured this year has found their way to IR. But still, glass half full,right?

OUT

C Ryan Kelly (Concussion)

CB Rashaan Melvin (Hand)

LB Hassan Ridgeway (Shoulder)

TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring)

Questionable

WR Donte Moncrief (groin)

With Rashaan Melvin being out, perhaps Quincy Wilson will get some game action. But I have said that before and didn’t get that wish granted.