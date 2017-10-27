Heading in to week 8 the Colts have a bleak outlook on the rest of the season. No real chance of making the playoffs. Not that they have the team to do much, should they miraculously get there. I’ll still cheer them on. Even through all the pain of having to watch the games. We can make it. The season is almost over! Sort of.

The defense as a whole is missing some big pieces. Colts Rookie Safety Malik Hooker headed to IR with a torn ACL. He was one of few bright spots on the defensive side of the ball this season. Hopefully he can heal up and come back stronger than ever next season. The Colts are thin at safety this week with both TJ Green and Darius Butler listed as questionable for this matchup against the Bengals.

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin is out with a concussion. That may mean we actually see Quincy Wilson get some defensive snaps again. For some reason he is in the doghouse with the coaching staff. I am not sure what he may have done but they are not wanting to give him opportunities to play. Melvin’s injury will force Wilson into playing time for better or worse. It’ll be hard to replace Melvin as he has been one of the Colts best defenders this season.

Barkevious Mingo will start in the place of LB John Simon. Mingo will have his chance to make a significant impact. The Colts have also elevated LB Josh Perry from the practice squad for depth at ILB.

OUT

QB Andrew Luck (shoulder)

LB John Simon (stinger)

CB Rashaan Melvin (concussion)

Questionable

WR Kamar Aiken (shoulder)

S Darius Butler (ankle)

S T.J. Green (hamstring)

C Ryan Kelly (knee/pelvis)