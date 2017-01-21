Ding dong the witch is dead! Which old witch? The one who traded a first-round draft pick for Trent Richardson.

At 3:07 pm ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Colts GM Ryan Grigson had been fired. Colts fans everywhere, and Pat McAfee, rejoiced. At this time there is no word on who Jim Irsay has picked as Grigson’s successor. There has also been no word as to whether or not embattled head coach Chuck Pagano will keep his job. Irsay will host a press conference at 5:30pm.

The firing comes one year after Colts owner Jim Irsay, in a surprising move, gave Grigson and Pagano four-year extensions after an 8-8 season.

Grigson and the Colts made the playoffs the first three years of his tenure, but have since missed the playoffs in two consecutive years. Questions about Grigson’s competency as a GM began swirling after his ill-fated trade of a first-round draft pick for Trent Richardson. His record since then has not improved. Not one of the players drafted by Grigson in 2013 is currently playing in the NFL, and the defense remains in shambles.

