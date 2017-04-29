Round 2 – Pick 46 overall // Quincy Wilson

The Colts take the best remaining Cornerback on the board and continue their revamp of the secondary. Quincy Wilson is brought in to do what D’Joun Smith was unable to: be a solid partner for Vontae Davis. Unlike Smith, Wilson will most likely be expected to start from day one as the Colts don’t really have a legitimate starter to pair with Davis on the roster.

(It’s also worth keeping in mind the fact that Davis is in a contract year and Chris Ballard has shown no qualms with watching Grigson’s choices walk.)

Wilson’s 2016 Junior season for the Florida Gators included starting all 13 games while recording 33 tackles, 6 pass breakups, and 3 interceptions. Wilson’s strength is in his ability in press man coverage, so he should fit right in on a Pagano defense.

This pick also allows the Colts to experiment with TJ Green at corner without the pressure of asking him to start. I would expect to see Green all over the DB group during training camp to find out where (and if) he fits in.

NFL.com’s profile of Wilson questions his footwork and points out the use of his hands if his feet get tangled. The knock on him being that his style of play may incur flags at the next level. The profile also points to Wilson’s size, confidence, and toughness that is the true appeal for team. If you want to find a way to quantify “swagger”, Wilson will probably ace that test and then go and back up his talk with his game.

For the second straight round, the draft board fell perfectly for the Colts. They were able to address a need while also staying true to Best Player Available. It’s a mild surprise that the Colts haven’t gotten a pass rusher so far, but after watching Ballard go hard after linebackers in free agency, the willingness to wait on a developmental Edge player should be expected.

