Dre Kirkpatrick Cornerback Bengals

Kirkpatrick just turned 27 in October and had three interceptions this past season. Kirkpatrick is capable of playing both zone and man coverage that fits perfect with the Eagles who liked to play mix coverage schemes at times. What he brings is a swagger that Schwartz likes with his cornerbacks. I can’t see Kirkpatrick getting more than $6.5 million annually per year. Kirkpatrick make sense for the Eagles as he enters his prime years as a shutdown corner in this league.

Kenny Stills Wide Receiver Dolphins

Stills will turn just 25 in April and is coming off a eight touchdown year. Stills is a legit deep threat in the league while averaging 17.3 yards per catch this season with Ryan Tannehill and Matt Moore throwing the ball to him. Wentz is a clear improvement over the two. It would make sense to get Wentz a guy that take the top off the defense and with the stage Stills is at right now he still has room to grow and blossom into a true number two receiver in this league. I do think Stills with attract a decent payday this offseason, but the Eagles need to bring in a guy like Stills.

Stephon Gilmore Cornerback Bills

Played under Schwartz in Buffalo for the 2014 season. Gilmore is coming off a career-high 5 interception year and will get paid a pretty penny for his work. If Howie makes moves this offseason like cutting or trading; Mychal Kendricks, Connor Barwin, Jason Kelce, Darren Sproles, Leodis McKelvin, Ryan Mathews, and Jason Peters then signing Gilmore couldn’t be out of play. The Eagles need a shutdown corner and Gilmore could and will be that guy.

AJ Bouye Cornerback Texans

One of the youngest cornerbacks on the market, Bouye will get paid big this offseason. Bouye was ranked the third best corner in the league this year by Pro Football Focus just below; Chris Harris and Aqib Talib. What Bouye will bring you is a long term solution at arguably the biggest need on this current Eagles team. Watching Bouye you will see he frequently follows the best receiver, even in the slot.

Robert Woods Wide Receiver Bills

The former second round pick from USC is a guy that should intrigue the Eagles this offseason. Woods is a possession receiver that will catch 50-70 balls a year if healthy. He turns 25 in April and could be a nice second option on a team with Jordan Matthews in the slot and a draft pick as the other outside starter. Woods has said in the past that he is excited to see what the market is like and he also said he wants to sign with a team that already has the quarterback set in place and the Eagles with Wentz would be an attractive suit for a guy like Woods.

-Sean Brennan