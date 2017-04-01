Marshon Lattimore

After the Sidney Jones injury Lattimore was looked at as the easy number one cornerback in this draft class. If the Eagles want Lattimore they will probably have to trade up for him. Lattimore ran a 4.36 40-time and he had one of the best board jumps in the combine with his 132″ jump. Lattimore has the athleticism, hips and footwork to be a shut down in this league. His only year being a starter at OSU Lattimore lead the Buckeyes in passes defended (13) and was second in interception (4). The lack of playing time is mostly due to his hamstring issues, but that shouldn’t be that much of a concern. I compare Lattimore to Janoris Jenkins with the similar coverage and athleticism. Lattimore also reminds me of a taller Leon Hall who was one of the better cornerbacks in the league for a six-year run. Regardless, the Eagles need cornerbacks and Lattimore could finally be a long-term answer for the Eagles who have struggled to replace Asante Samuel and Sheldon Brown.

John Ross

John Ross is a guy that could turn out to be the most exciting player in this draft. The Eagles are still in need of receivers even with the signings of Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith. Both were signed to one-year deals essentially with Smith having a option for the 2018 season. Drafting Ross would bring an aspect that the Eagles haven’t had since DeSean Jackson in 2013. Ross ran a 4.22 40-yard dash at the combine, but he is more then just a speed guy. He is one of the better route runners in this year’s draft. Ross uses his speed to make double moves look easy and effortlessly. I compare Ross to a combo of Bradin Cooks and Corey Coleman. Cooks and Coleman are two of the most exciting receivers right now in the NFL and both still have a boat load of potential. Drafting Ross in the first is a move that would raise some eyebrows, but his way to change the game isn’t easy to find.

Derek Barrett

With Howie Roseman and Joe Douglas in charge of the draft the Eagles could get back to their old ways by drafting linemen early in the draft. The Eagles handed Vinny Curry a five-year $47.25 million dollar contract last offseason so drafting an edge rusher might not be the move that makes sense on paper, but Curry was a major disappointment last year only recording 2.5 sacks. The Eagles need to build the defense and Barnett would provide another pass rusher for the Eagles. Bennie Logan left in favor of Kansas City and the hole at defensive tackle is major. Jim Schwartz likes to move Curry around the defensive line and he wasn’t shy to put him at tackle next to Fletcher Cox. Now, back to Barnett, he is better against the run then the pass, but he is definitely capable of being a double digit sack holder in this league. Watching Barnett is odd because I can’t compare him to one certain player. If I had to, however, throw and player comparison for Barnett I would say Elvis Dumervil. While Dumervil might have a faster jump off the line Barnett uses his frame and strength to bully defenders to the ball.

Reuben Foster

Beast is a word that doesn’t get said unless the guy is an absolute stud. Foster is a beast who will clean up anything that comes his direction on the field. If you want to watch a linebacker that plays with aggression just google “Reuben Foster” and click on the first video highlight you see. I guarantee the first play will leave you in chills. Matching Foster with Jordan Hicks in the middle and Nigel Bradham on the other side could be the best linebacker trio in football. The Eagles rush defense would improve immensely even with the loss of Bennie Logan. You ask, why would the Eagles want a linebacker in the first round? Because you simply don’t pass on a guy like Reuben Foster. When you look at his scouting report one of the only negatives is, he plays too aggressive at times. As an Eagles fan sign me up for Rueben Foster any day in the first round. Watching Foster I see a young Patrick Willis in the making.

-Sean Brennan