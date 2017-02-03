Penn State’s success in the 2016 season led to a solid end to the 2017 recruiting cycle, but the 11 win season is doing even more wonders for the 2018 class.

Franklin and his staff finished the 2017 cycle strong as they reeled in 4 star corner back Tariq Castro-Fields and 3 star defensive tackle Corey Bolds on Signing Day to cap off a top 15 recruiting class. But, it’s been what has happened in the two days since National Signing Day that has people buzzing, and it has to do with top ranked class in the 2018 cycle, which belongs to the Nittany Lions.

Thursday

The day after signing in another top class, Franklin added to his 2018 class by adding 3 star OLB/S Charlie Katshir. Katshir is from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and is close friends with 5 star tight end, and Penn State 2018 commit Zach Kuntz. Katshir adds much needed depth to Penn State’s linebacking corps and his 6’3 frame will allow him to be a physical presence, he will need to add weight though as he comes in at 198 pounds. Katshir chose the Nittany Lions over Pitt, West Virginia and a couple others.

Friday

As if this week couldn’t get any better, Franklin lands two more 2018 commits. Franklin tweeted out a double ” We Are.. Better” tweet to anounce the commitments of 5 star APB Ricky Slade and 3 star OLB Jesse Luketa.

Slade is considered the #1 all purpose back in the nation for the 2018 class. The Virgina native comes in at 5’9 195 pounds and possesses blazing speed along with great hands and good route running capability. Slade is perfect for the Joe Moorhead offense as running back Saquon Barkley caught 28 passes for 402 yards and four touchdowns, Nittany Lion running backs combined to catch a total of seven touchdowns in 2016. Slade will be a great replacement as he is slated to leave after his junior year for the draft. Slade currently holds 26 offers that includes Florida, Tennessee, Clemson,Ohio State, and Pitt. Slade should continue to receive offers, but the 5 star is slated to be a Nittany Lion, and he has the chance to be a special one.

Jesse Luketa is an outside linebacker who attends school in Erie, Pennsylvania, but is actually a native of Ottawa, Canada. The big linebacker checks in at 6’3 225 and shows a lot of athleticism on the field. He, along with Katshir, will add plenty of depth to the linebackers and will eventually play key roles on the defense. Luketa holds 22 offers including LSU and Pitt. More offers should pour in, but Luketa seems to be very high on Penn State and will turn into a solid ‘backer for Brent Pry.

James Franklin is building a very special 2018 class, it should end up as the highest ranked Penn State recruiting class ever. The class currently sits a top the throne on all four major recruiting sites. The class currently has 10 commits, but more may be on the way soon as Penn State is hot on 4 star ILB Nick Tarburton, 4 star safety Isheem Young, 4 star WR Shaquon Anderson-Butts, and 4 star WR Daniel George.

Stay tuned, this talented class may not have to wait much longer to add more talent as Penn State has a big Junior Day scheduled for february 25th.