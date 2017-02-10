Earlier this week former Philadelphia Phillie John Kruk formally joined the Phillies in-game broadcasting team.

Rumors swirled back in December after Matt Stairs was named the Phillies new hitting coach leaving a vacancy at color analyst, a job he shared with Ben Davis. Two months prior Kruk and ESPN parted ways after Kruk worked as an analyst for 12 seasons. Kruk joins Tom McCarthy, Davis, and Mike Schmidt.

The addition of Kruk to the broadcast booth provides a sense of fan attachment the team has lacked since the passing of Harry Kalas back in 2009. While McCarthy stepped in and has done his best, he was never going to be able to follow Kalas and live up to the situation he inherited. Over the years the interest in the television broadcasting team has dipped, leading to social media clamor suggesting the television and radio broadcasting teams should be swapped.

The addition of Kruk provides a boost in nostalgia on the broadcast team. Kruk marks the seventh color analyst paired with McCarthy; the Phillies hope the addition of Kruk will provide some much needed stability in the booth as well.

“I’m happy to be back within this organization,” Kruk said in a press conference broadcast on Comcast Sports net.

Kruk spent six seasons with the Phillies and was a key player on the fan-favorite 1993 Phillies. While his performance on the field earned him three National League All-Star appearances, it was his antics off of the field as a part of Macho Row that made him so endearing with Phillies’ fans. Stories of Kruk’s locker room behavior was Phillies folklore, and became indicative of the attitude possessed by the 1993 team.

In August 2011 Kruk became the 33rd player inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame joining other Phillies greats such as Steve Carlton and Jim Bunning. Kruk marked the second player from the 1993 team inducted following Darren Daulton in 2010, and then followed by Curt Schilling in 2013.

Kruk adds to a growing anticipation about this young Phillies team. While they might not do much better in the win/loss column this year the experience Kruk brings to the booth as both a player and analyst will ensure they are more entertaining to watch.

The move couldn’t have come at a better time for the Phillies front office. With the equipment truck arriving in Clearwater, Florida marking the beginning of a new season, the shift in the broadcasting team marks the new beginning in fan experience viewing the game.