Tomorrow, James Franklin will sign another impressive recruiting class. He and his staff are still looking into a few open recruitments that they hope to cash in on tomorrow.

Tariq Castro-Fields

The Maryland product will decide between his hometown Terps and the Nittany Lions. Reports say the 4 star cornerback still hasn’t made a final decision, some say he’s all Terps, while others belive he will stick the choice he was expected to make last week, picking Penn State.

Mark Webb

The in state 4 star wide out has been committed to Georgia since late August, but Penn State is making one last desperate push. Webb visited this past weekend, but later tweeted his reaffirment to the Bulldogs. Now, Webb’s father, Mark Webb Sr., is tweeting about the love Penn State is showing and says his son will make the final decision tomorrow. I’m in the belief that Webb will stick with UGA and play with his cousin D’Andre Swift.

Mac Hippenhammer

The Indiana prospect has been committed to the Nittany Lions since the Summer, but a late offer from Notre Dame has made things somewhat interesting. After a visit to Happy Valley, Hippenhammer reaffirmed to the Nittany Lions. Notre Dame may still be in his ear, but it seems unlikely that he signs with anyone else but Penn State.

Ready to Sign

All of Penn State’s commits are set to sign with the Nittany Lions tomorrow. The current number of commits stands at 15, with four members of the class already enrolled, and the chance of at the most two more recruits joining the class. There’s still a chance Penn State dishes out some late offers in hopes of getting a second defensive tackle in the class, but their top goals going into tomorrow is to sign all 15 commits, flip Webb, and get Castro-Fields to sign.

Stay Tuned.