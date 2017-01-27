National Signing Day is just five days away and James Franklin and his staff are working non stop to secure a few more pledges before Wednesday.

Tough Break

Earlier this week, Penn State lost a long time commitment from 4 star linebacker Dylan Rivers. Rivers decided to flip to his home state school Virginia Tech. Rivers cited his reason for decommitting as being “No relationship” with coach Franklin. It’s hard to understand how he could’ve stayed committed for 14 months while claiming to have no relationship with the coaches.

Making a Last Push

Penn State will host 4 star linebacker Ellis Brooks this weekend in hopes of securing his pledge and fill the hole left behind by Rivers. Brooks, a Virgina native, is considered a lean to the nearby Maryland Terps, but a visit to Happy Valley can go a long way. One thing working in Franklin’s favor is that Brooks is very familiar with legendary Nittany Lion LaVar Arrington.

Hosting Recruits Committed Elsewhere

Along with Brooks, Penn State will host 4 star wide receiver and in state prospect Mark Webb, who is committed to Georgia. Webb committed to Georgia over Penn State back in September, but after a great season on the field, Penn State is hoping to make a late push. There are already three wide outs committed in Penn State’s 2017 class, but as long as there’s a scholarship available, Franklin will do whatever he can to flip Webb.

Franklin is also hosting 3 star tight end, Indiana commit Peyton Hendershot. Hendershot does not have an offer from Penn State, but the staff has been in contact with him and it is possible they will offer over the weekend. Penn State does not have a tight end committed in this class, but they do have two committed in the 2018 cycle. Depending on how the visit goes, Hendershot could find himself a Nittany Lion.

Waiting on a Decision

Penn State was hoping to get good news this past Monday from 4 star cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, but the Maryland native has decided to move his commitment back to Signing Day, February 1st. Castro-Fields was considered a Penn State lean, but the Terps have made a late push and have made things interesting for the 4 star. Alabama is also in the mix, it’s uncertain if Castro-Fields is waiting to see if there’s a spot left for him in Alabama’s class or not.

Checking In

Penn State checked in on 4 star DT target Elijah Conliffe earlier today, the Nittany Lions were once considered the favorite for the big time prospect, but he now has his eyes set on schools like Tennessee and Florida, it’s unclear if today’s visit changed anything.

Penn State also checked in on one of their own in Pittsburgh Central Catholic 4 star offensive guard C.J. Thorpe. Thorpe was considering a visit to Michigan,but after a visit to Happy Valley this past weekend, the 4 star decided to shut down his recruitment.

Roll Call

Penn State’s 2017 class currently has 18 members, with four of them already enrolled at Penn State. The class ranks 15th nationally, with Franklin looking to improve that ranking. Right now it looks like there is 2-3 spots remaining in the class.