Benjamin Allbright reported last night that Eagles are expected to sign Kenny Britt once free agency officially starts up at 4 p.m. today. Britt will turn 29 this September and he brings experience playing under newly hired receivers coach, Mike Groh. Britt was one of the vocal leaders in LA while on Hard Knocks last year. Britt was seen with Jared Goff after every practice to catch extra back shoulder fads in the end zone.

Britt passed the 1,000 yard mark last season with a lackluster offense with Case Keenum and Jared Goff throwing him passes. Obviously, Wentz is an improvement over the two, but an interesting fact is, if Kenny does sign with the Eagles he would be agreeing to play with the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft over the first. I just think that is interesting with Goff and Wentz playing only a year in the league.

Britt is a legit outside receiver that has good hands and uses his 6’3″ frame to make contested catches. Britt might not be a number one in this league, but with a guy like Corey Davis playing to the other side, Britt can put up some solid numbers. Britt will also make Jordan Matthews and Zach Ertz better as they won’t be looked at as the only treats to the defense.

Britt might not be the most flashy signing, but for this team he could mean a lot. Not every player in the league will draw double teams and neither will Britt, but he is solid and is a safe signing to make.

-Sean Brennan