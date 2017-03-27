Founded in 1983, we have the best teaching football programs in the nation having graduated over 103,000 athletes, many currently playing at the college level. This will be our 34th successful year of football instruction. If you are an experienced football player or just starting football, our football programs are an experience you will never forget!

Daily instruction, lectures and demonstrations by featured professional players. Participants get the opportunity to learn the same offensive and defensive techniques that the professional players are taught by coaches in the pros in an encouraging and fun atmosphere. A true football training experience! We guarantee there will be members of the featured professional team.

The Michael Irvin Playmakers Academy will be held at University of North Texas in Denton on July 15-18th! We also have Dallas Cowboys Coach Keith O’Quinn Passing Receiving & DB Academy on July 13-15th and former Cowboys Lance Smith Lineman Academy July 14-15th at University of North Texas as well.