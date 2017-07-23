Thank goodness Dallas Cowboys training camp is here and we can get these players back onto the field. This offseason has been one of the worst in recent years.

That being said, it’s time to get these guys focused with a resolute goal, one voice. It’s time for the quest for six and it begins now.

I have 5 predictions and storylines to keep an eye for training camp.

Switzer keeps it going Chido Awuzie gets snaps at safety DaMontre Moore will emerge Chaz Green will win out at LG, but will he stay healthy? Anthony Brown vs Dez Bryant

For an in-depth video version of this, click play below on our YouTube channel.

Let’s stay healthy, and let’s get laser focused!