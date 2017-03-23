The NFL Draft is about five weeks away and all the NFL mock drafts are coming out feverishly now. If you’ve been following us here and especially over at our YouTube Channel, we’ve gone over who the Cowboys have interest in plus tons of names to get familiar with through this draft journey.

We’ve discussed SPARQ and how the Cowboys use it to measure certain players they have drafted in previous drafts and which ones they may covet for this year.

The other piece of information I’m going to break down for you guys is going to be Jason Garrett’s draft tendencies. We’ll answer a few questions such as:

What collegiate conference does he like to draft talent from?

Is there a conference he prefers for offensive weapons?

Is there a conference he like for defensive players?

Garrett has been the full-time head coach since 2011, so these numbers take into account all the draft classes 2011 to 2016.

So here we go. Here are the breakdowns.

OFFENSIVE DRAFT PICKS 2011 – 2016

OFFENSE: 21 PICKS

BIG 10: 3 PICKS

BIG 12: 6 PICKS

SEC: 3 PICKS

ACC: 3 PICKS

MVC: 1 PICK

AAC: 1 PICK

MWC: 1 PICK

IND: 1 PICK

MAC: 1 PICK

PAC 12: 1 PICK

AVG ROUND TAKEN: 4.3

1st Rounders: 4

2nd Rounders: 1 (Escobar)

7th Rounders: 4

Round 1 (9): Tryon Smith, OT, USC (PAC 12)

Round 3 (71): DeMarco Murray, RB, Oklahoma (BIG 12)

Round 4 (110): David Arkin, OG, Missouri St (MVC)

Round 6 (176): Dwayne Harris, WR, East Carolina (AAC)

Round 7 (220): Shaun Chapas, FB, Georgia (SEC)

Round 7 (252): Bill Nagy, C, Wisconsin (BIG10)

Round 5 (152): Danny Coale, WR, Virginia Tech (ACC)

Round 6 (186): James Hannah, TE, Oklahoma (BIG 12)

Round 1 (31): Travis Frederick, C, Wisconsin (BIG 10)

Round 2 (47): Gavin Escobar, TE, San Diego State (MWC)

Round 3 (74): Terrance Williams, WR, Baylor (BIG 12)

Round 5 (151): Joseph Randle, RB, Oklahoma State (BIG 12)

Round 1 (#16): Zack Martin, OL, Notre Dame (INDEPENDENT)

Round 5 (#146): Devin Street, WR, Pittsburgh (ACC)

Round 3 (#91): Chaz Green, OT, Florida (SEC)

Round 7 (#243): Laurence Gibson, OT, Virginia Tech (ACC)

Round 7 (#246): Geoff Swaim, TE, Texas* (BIG 12)

Round 1 (#4): Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Ohio State (BIG 10)

Round 4 (#135): Dak Prescott, QB, Mississippi State (SEC)

Round 6 (#216): Darius Jackson, RB, Eastern Michigan (MAC)

Round 6 (#217): Rico Gathers,TE, Baylor (BIG 12)

****Garrett prefers the BIG 12 for offensive players****

DEFENSIVE DRAFT PICKS 2011 – 2016

DEFENSE: 27 PICKS

BIG 10: 6 PICKS

BIG 12: 3 PICKS

PAC 12: 2 PICKS

ACC: 2 PICKS

SEC: 2 PICKS

MWC: 3 PICKS

MAC: 3 PICKS

BIG SKY: 2 PICKS

SUN: 1 PICK

AAC: 1 PICK

IND: 1 PICK

CAA: 1 PICK

AVG ROUND TAKEN: 4.4

1st Rounders: 2

2nd Rounders: 4

7th Rounders: 7

Round 2 (40): Bruce Carter, LB, North Carolina (ACC)

Round 5 (143): Josh Thomas, CB, Buffalo (MAC)

Round 1 (6): Morris Claiborne, CB, LSU (SEC)

Round 3 (81): Tyrone Crawford, DE, Boise State (MWC)

Round 4 (113): Kyle Wilber, OLB, Wake Forest (ACC)

Round 4 (135): Matt Johnson, S, Eastern Washington (BIG Sky)

Round 7 (222): Caleb McSurdy, LB, Montana (BIG Sky)

Round 3 (80): J.J. Wilcox, S, Georgia Southern (SUN Belt)

Round 4 (114): B.W. Webb, CB, William & Mary (CAA)

Round 6 (185): DeVonte Holloman, LB, South Carolina (SEC)

Round 2 (#34): Demarcus Lawrence, DE, Boise State (MWC)

Round 4 (#119): Anthony Hitchens, OLB, Iowa (BIG 10)

Round 7 (#231): Ben Gardner, DE, Stanford (PAC 12)

Round 7 (#238): Will Smith, LB, Texas Tech (BIG 12)

Round 7 (#248c): Ahmad Dixon, S, Baylor (BIG 12)

Round 7 (#251c): Ken Bishop, DT, Northern Illinois (MAC)

Round 7 (#254c): Terrance Mitchell, CB, Oregon (PAC 12)

Round 1 (#27): Byron Jones, CB, UConn (AAC)

Round 2 (#60): Randy Gregory, DE, Nebraska (BIG 10)

Round 4 (#127): Damien Wilson, LB, Minnesota (BIG 10)

Round 5 (#163): Ryan Russell, DE, Purdue (BIG 10)

Round 7 (#236): Mark Nzeocha, LB, Wyoming (MWC)

Round 2 (#34): Jaylon Smith, LB, Notre Dame (INDEPENDENT)

Round 3 (#67): Maliek Collins, DT, Nebraska (BIG 10)

Round 4 (#101): Charles Tapper, DE, Oklahoma (BIG 12)

Round 6 (#189): Anthony Brown, CB, Purdue (BIG 10)

Round 6 (#212): Kavon Frazier, FS, Central Michigan (MAC)

**** Garrett prefers BIG 10 for defensive players ****

What else does these numbers mean? Here’s what we know:

Under Garrett, the Cowboys have invested more 1st rounders on offense (4) versus just (2) on defense

The Cowboys have rolled the dice on all their 2nd round picks, with medicals, off fields, and projections

The 2nd round has been used mostly all of defense with the exception of Gavin Escobar in 2013

Garrett has used early round picks on offense with the average round of 4.3 versus the defense average round of 4.4

Garrett has only used (4) 7th round picks on offense, but on defense he has used (7) 7th round picks

Garrett prefers the BIG 12 for his offense, using (6) picks, more than any other conference

Garrett prefers the BIG 10 for his defense, using (6) picks, more than any other conference

So, when you’re looking at players to target for the Cowboys, you can bet there’s a good chance they’ll come from certain conferences over others, for either side of the ball.

Over the past 13 draft classes, the Cowboys have drafted the most players from the BIG 12 (18) The BIG 10 is a close second with (16) The SEC is a close third with (14) and The ACC with (11). Bill Parcells was a big SEC guy, but with Garrett, the Cowboys have shifted their overall preference in recent years to the BIG 12.

The Cowboys have gone to the BIG 12 (13) times for offense; (5) defense

The Cowboys have nearly gone to the SEC for both offense and defense equally. (7) offense and (7) defense

So, these are some eye opening stats. If you are like many of us looking to build a mock draft, it would be wise to freshen up on those BIG 12 players and I’m talking for offensive players, that’s a hot bed for us when drafting offensive player.

