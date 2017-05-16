The Dallas Cowboys exercised the 5th year option on Zack Martin, with hopes of a long-term deal being hammered out sometime before the season.

Looking ahead, the next 1st round pick up for a possible 5th year option will be Byron Jones.

In two seasons, you can say he has been good at time, but you can also say he has been inconsistent at times as well.

In year 3, Jones will need to have a breakout season if he wants to have the Cowboys exercise the 5th year option during next year’s offseason.

Nothing is a given, but the Cowboys have done well enough to possibly fill Jones’ spot if they decline to pick up his option next season.

The Cowboys have Chidobe Awuzie, Xavier Woods, and Kavon Frazier, all of whom could slide into that position at some point if needed.

For the video version of this discussion, click play below on my YouTube Channel.

Go Cowboys!