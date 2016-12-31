By this time last year, we were projecting whether we would have clinched a top 4 draft pick or not, depending on how week 17 shaked out. Thankfully, we clinched the #4 overall pick and the rest would be history.

It has been a remarkable turnaround by going 4-12 last year to 13-2 thru fifteen games this year.

The Cowboys had a few mid-tier free agents, and they have contributed, but it has been the 2016 draft class that has really helped turn this team around. And let’s recognize Jason Garrett as Coach of the Year candidate.

Let’s look at the 2016 draft class (starter italicized):

Round 1 (4) Ezekiel Elliott RB Ohio State

Round 2 (34) Jaylon Smith OLB Notre Dame

Round 3 (67) Maliek Collins DT Nebraska

Round 4 (101) Charles Tapper DE Oklahoma

Round 4 (135) Dak Prescott QB Mississippi St (Compensatory)

Round 6 (189) Anthony Brown CB Purdue

Round 6 (212) Kavon Frazier S Central Michigan (Compensatory)

Round 6 (216) Darius Jackson RB Eastern Michigan (Compensatory)

Round 6 (217) Rico Gathers TE Baylor (Compensatory)

In three years, this could very well be one Jason Garrett’s best draft classes under his tenure.

The offensive output from Ezekiel Elliott has been eye-popping. 1,631 yards and 15 TDs. These are big time numbers, playmaking numbers.

Dak Prescott has been breaking NFL and franchise records. With a 13-2 record, those numbers are outstanding. Prescott wins in November too going 4-0; but even better, he wins in December too 3-1. Let’s keep this new tradition of winning in December going.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins is playing solid and gaining momentum with each week. This guy is going to be the DT Marinelli has been looking for since his arrival to Dallas. Collins currently has 5 sacks.

Anthony Brown is this year’s late round steal and he could have an even larger role in 2017. Brown has been making plays the day he got to Dallas, and that play has continued in Mo Claiborne’s absence. Brown can play the slot and on the outside, making him an instant impact player for the defense this year. I may be in the minority, but I rather keep Brown out there starting than a rusty Claiborne for the playoffs. Keep an eye on this one.

Kavon Frazier will compete for roster depth in 2017.

Darius Jackson was waived, which I still absolutely hate that move. The Cowboys opted to activate Darren McFadden, but they kept Lance Dunbar who has given the Cowboys very little offensive contributions. Bad move. Let’s hope the Cowboys do no re-sign Dunbar and look elsewhere.

Rico Gathers is a project, but someone the Cowboys have invested in with hopes he can compete for a roster spot in 2017.

If injured players, Jaylon Smith and Charles Tapper can recover, then we could have a substantial boost on the defensive side of the ball in 2017.

Who is the Cowboys rookie of the year? Take the poll.

For me, my vote goes to Dak Prescott and it came down to the importance of the position and the way he has played the position as a rookie.

When you can land a QB that looks to be a cornerstone player and play at a high level, then your franchise could be set for over a decade.

Prescott give you that. Don’t get me wrong Zeke has been absolute gold, but Dak has been phenomenal with all the spotlight and pressure, he has not blinked. Impressive.