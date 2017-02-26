Wow how time rushes by, the Dallas Cowboys former players and coaches met this weekend to honor each other and celebrate their Super Bowl XXVII victory over the Buffalo Bills.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of that win, which is being dubbed Cowboys 25.

Everyone that could attend the event showed up, including a rare appearance from Coach Jimmy Johnson.

Jerry Jones’ former players presented him with an amazing gift and Jimmy Johnson spoke about his congratulatory phone call to Jerry on his Hall of Fame induction.

What are your memories of the Cowboys Super Bowl XXVII victory?