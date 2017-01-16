The Dallas Cowboys magical regular season lead by Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott has ended in heartbreaking fashion.

13-3; #1 seed; one and done.

Right now, I am extremely disappointed. It’s a gut wrenching way to lose the game, but losing by field goal with 23 seconds was not what lost the game.

Here’s why the Cowboys lost the game:

#1 reason – The defense. Defensively, the Cowboys failed miserably from the start of the game and never really got it together. Right off the bat we gave the Packer 21 points. That is on the defense. Then at the end of the game, on the Packers game winning field goal drive, they could not stop Rodgers on 3 and 21. Pathetic.

The 2014 divisional game saw a lack of pass rush, and so did the 2016 divisional round.

Demarcus Lawrence is overrated to the max, each game I saw him in makes the trade to get him 3yrs ago more and more disheartening. He was not worth the draft picks to move up to get him. He's hurt, suspended, hurt again. Bust.

Byron Jones had his moments, but he had a hard time guarding Jared Cook.

Mo Claiborne, as expected, he comes out and screws up with penalties, and missed coverage. Do not re-sign this guy. He never stays healthy, and then comes back regressed. He sucks.

Doug Free has been a liability all season, but mostly overlooked because of the success of the rest of lineman. The need to replace Free. Maybe keep him as a backup, and make him the swing tackle backup since you cannot count on Chaz Green ever being healthy. RT and tackle depth is trash right now.

The defense is by far the weakest link on this team. The offense carried them all year. Yes, they had their moments, and had a solid run defense, but this is a passing league, and you have to get to the QB. The Cowboys still do not have an answer defensively.

We had better put some serious upgrades on the defense in free agency and in the draft. I am not re-signing Claiborne.

Get us a legitimate pass rusher, stop going cheap.

We have invested picks on the offensive side and it is pretty much solid, so it is time to give the defensive side of the ball the same attention.

Jerry Jones said they drafted all these offensive lineman to protect Tony Romo. Mission accomplished, although, Dak Prescott will reap those investments.

Now Jerry must build a defense to help Prescott get this team into a championship. Give us a defense that can get teams off the field and get our stellar offense on the field and blow people out and drain the clock.

The running game does not help the defense, that narrative is bs. The running game is not a crutch for this defense, it had better not be. The defense needs to step up on their own and play to win the game. We are lacking a playoff caliber defense.

Who do you think is responsible for the heartbreaking loss? Cast your vote below.