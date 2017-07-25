The Cowboys continue to make headlines, but this time, the news is all great.

Jourdan Lewis is on his way to Oxnard, CA. as we speak. His domestic violence case is over and he was found NOT guilty on the two charges.

Lewis will bring serious talent and new blood to the secondary. Expect him to compete at the slot/nickel, and the outside. Him and Chido Awuzie will eventually settle into their fulltime spots, but the Cowboys want to see how they look in camp and preseason.

In other news, La’el Collins has a new deal in place that will keep him in Dallas thru the 2019 season. That means we have Collins for the next 3 seasons.

The days of getting beat on bull rushes and on the edge are over. Collins is a 1st round talent and a supreme upgrade over the retired Doug Free.

For the video version of this news and more updates click play on our YouTube Channel below:

Let’s go Dallas!