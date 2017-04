The NFL has just announced the offseason dates for all 32 NFL teams. Here are the offseason dates for the 2017 season:

OTA Offseason Workout Program begins: April 17

Rookie Minicamp: Early May

Voluntary OTAs: May 23-25, May 30-31, June 1, June 5-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Training Camp: July 20