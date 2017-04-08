With less than 3 weeks to go, the Dallas Cowboys are quickly approaching a draft that could put them over the hump if they make the right selections.

We know they are looking at defense pretty heavily, so would the Cowboys go three consecutive rounds on defense? It is quite possible, but let’s take a look at who else may be available for the Cowboys.

With the Cowboys drafting at the end of every round, they may need to take a player they really covet a round earlier or perhaps trade down and accumulate picks along the way.

We know from previous drafts that the Cowboys usually draft players they have hosted. So, from looking at this list of prospects, who would be a viable option in the 3rd round?

Tonah Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova makes a lot of sense if he is there at the end of the 3rd round.

Shaquill Griffin, CB, UCF could fill a need at cornerback and play the slot/nickel defense

Julie’n Davenport, OT, Bucknell is a prospect that is rising on draft board and he should be available at the bottom of the 3rd round as well.

Xavier Woods, S, Louisiana Tech is a playmaking safety that could bolster the Cowboys secondary at the safety position and he could be versatile enough to play at the slot and nickel defense as well.

