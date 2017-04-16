We are less than two weeks away from the NFL Draft, and we’ve taken a look at the early round targets, and this time we’ll be taking a look at who the Cowboys may take a look at in the 4th round.

Let’s take a look at this chart of players the Cowboys have met with in some sort of fashion, 4th round targets are highlighted in yellow.

The Cowboys have particular in interest in the 30-visit guys. Shaquill Griffin, Julie’n Davenport, and Xavier Woods would be the high targets here in the 4th round.

Griffin gives the Cowboys a speedy corner that can play on the outside and in the slot, they are looking at a lot of corners with this versatility, so this tells me they feel good about Anthony Brown on the outside, but if another prospect comes in they could be ok moving him back to the nickel or just keep the rookie in the slot. They covet that versatility.

Julie’n Davenport, OT, Bucknell is an intriguing prospect and one that the Cowboys could mold as a future starter. Right now, I feel the Cowboys are hoping Chaz Green will step up and own the RT position, but history is not on his side. Multiple injuries and questions fight have the Cowboys looking to the future already. Byron Bell has a legitimate opportunity to win the position, but he could be more of a stop gap. Davenport could work into the position and take over in a year or two. Once he gets in an NFL program he’ll get stronger and improve quickly, his upside is high.

Xavier Woods, Louisiana Tech (underrated prospect, makes plays all over the place, solid tackler, will hit you, forces turnovers, very productive and a lot of INTs, can cover. Could play between safety and nickel) 3rd-4th Round #4 SPARQ / 49.5% (C-USA)

Another player I like in the 4th round would be Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma. At the end of the collegiate year, Westbrook was considered a 1st round talent, but saw his draft stock drop with several decisions which included him declining an invite to the Senior Bowl, and he would not do anything drills at the NFL Scouting Combine. Additionally, sources indicate he had some sub-par interviews at the Combine. Westbrook has most notably had several domestic violence incidents while at Oklahoma, so some are questioning if this is going to be habitual at the next level.

For the Cowboys, his draft stock has taken a beating, but the talent is legitimate and could be a steal in the 4th round if he was still on the board.

For more on the 4th round targets, please click play below for the video version of this conversation.