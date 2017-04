The NFL released the 2017 preseason schedule, and here are the Dallas Cowboys opponents:

AUG. 3, 2017: Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals (7PM CST; NBC)

AUG. 10-14: Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams

AUG. 17-21: Indianapolis Colts @ Dallas Cowboys

AUG. 24-27: Oakland Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys

AUG. 31-Sept. 1: Dallas Cowboys @ Houston Texans