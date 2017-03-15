The Dallas Cowboys have some work to do on the offensive line with the retirement of Doug Free. They have made a move to help the cause by re-signing former 1st round pick (#7) Jonathan Cooper.

Jonathan Cooper was added late in the season and hit free agency. The Cowboys have signed him to a 1yr deal.

The move gives the Cowboys some breathing room and ability to consider options at right tackle.

The options can be as follows:

Move La’el Collins to RT, and start Jonathan Cooper at LG

Start La’el Collins at LG, and start Chaz Green at RT

Start La’el Collins at LG and draft rookie to compete with Chaz Green

Move La’el Collins to RT and draft a LG to compete with Jonathan Cooper for LG

Stephen Jones has said that the only inside player that would be considered at RT would be Collins. Zack Martin will stay at RG where he has become an all-pro guard, they are not moving him.

Ideally, the Cowboys want Chaz Green to be the answer at RT; after all, they did invest a 3rd round pick on him to become the replacement for Free at some point. That point is now here, so it is time to strengthen up and play.

Let’s go Dallas!