The Dallas Cowboys made a move that on the surface looks like an insurance move for the offensive line when they signed free agent offensive lineman Bryon Bell. However, this move will have more weight that some may think.

Firstly, the Cowboys will not just hand over the starting right tackle position to Chaz Green, and he will battle for the position with Byron Bell.

Last year, the Cowboys wanted to se Green over take Doug Free and he could not do it. Green did pick up his game in some relief time for Tyron Smith, but injuries derailed Chaz Green for the second consecutive season.

With Byron Bell, the Cowboys get a hungry player, he has earned everything and with this opportunity to start for one of the most prolific teams in all of sports, you can bet Bell will be ready.

At 28, and 7 years under his belt, Bell could have what it takes to resuscitate his career and finish strong.

This signing also gives the Cowboys offensive line depth and more bodies to protect themselves from injury. The Cowboys now have Jonathan Cooper and Byron Bell, both of whom have started in the NFL.

For me, offensive line does not seem so much as a priority now, and this will also allow the Cowboys to get aggressive in the draft.

Could we see the Cowboys moves up in the 1st round, or move down and load up picks? It is quite possible.

For more on this signing, click play to watch my view on the move.

Go Cowboys!