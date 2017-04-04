The Dallas Cowboys are currently conducting their private visits and they are zeroing-in on the following players. These have all been confirmed by various sources. This list has 26 prospects, I’ve seen several other list floating around that have other guys that other lists don’t have or vice versa, so keep that in mind.

Here are the 26 I have:

Offensive Line

Julien Davenport, OT, Bucknell (PRI) 6-7, 318 (very long arms, 4 yr starter, started every game 44 starts, durable, raw talent, but can be developed and has high ceiling) (#16 SPARQ / 24.7%) 4th Round

EDGE – Defensive Line

Takkarist McKinley, UCLA (COM/PRI) 6-2, 258 (medicals, shoulder) (#17 SPARQ) 1st-2nd Round (PAC-12)

T.J. Watt, Wisconsin (COM/PRI) 6-4, 245 (has reach, non-stop motor, solid against the run, several knee medicals) (#3 SPARQ / 94.0%) 1st-2nd Round (BIG 10)

Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State (PRI) 6-4, 255 (three yr. starter, pass rush specialist, productive, improved each year) (#2 SPARQ / 94.4%) 2nd-3rd Round (BIG 12)

Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio (PRI) 6-4, 269 (long arms, strong violent punch, stiff on bend, can cover TEs) (#12 SPARQ / 56.9%) 3rd Round (MAC)

Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan (PRI) 6-5, 273 (long reach, 1yr starter, more a LE) #15 SPARQ (BIG 10) 1st-2nd Round

Charles Harris, DE, Missouri (PRI) 6-3, 253 (quick off the snap, but not explosive of the line, productive career) (#29 SPARQ / 9.2%) (SEC)

Tonah Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova (PRI) 6-7, 289 (big frame, lean muscle, plays high, has some bend, but stiff, long arms, penetrates the line) (#1 SPARQ as DT / 69.1%) 3rd Round (CAA)

Derek Barnett, Tennessee (PRI) 6-3, 265 (consistent, good character, pure 4-3 end, slow times at combine and pro day) #22 SPARQ 1st Round (SEC)

Cornerbacks

Fabian Moreau (PRO/PRI) 6-0, 206 (converted RB, more polished, quick and closing speed, athletic, can carry and follow all types or WRs, 4.35) (#2 SPARQ/ 98.7%) (PAC-12)

Adoree Jackson, USC (PRO/PRI) (ball skills, press coverage issues, slot or outside, 4.42, special teams/returner, upside) 1st-2nd Round (PAC-12)

Shaquill Griffin, UCF (PRI) 6-0, 194 (cover-2 corner, with height, size and speed, good tackler and run defense, gets beat with wrong anticipation, decision making) (#3 SPARQ / 94.9%) Late 4th-5th Round (AAC)

Jalen Myrick, Minnesota, (PRI) 5-10, 200 (4.28 speed. Will be your nickel/slot corner, top flight speed to work the slot and wrap up slot receivers. average hands and arm length. Could excel inside.) (#8 SPARQ / 86.6%) 2nd-3rd Round (BIG 10)

Kevin King, Washington (PRI) 6-3, 200 (tall, fast, very athletic player, finesse tackling, not physical, press corner, outside) (#1 SPARQ / 99.3%) 1st-2nd Round (PAC-12)

Cordrea Tankersley, Clemson (PRI) 6-1, 199 (fluid for his size, tracks the ball well and will force turnovers, 4.40 speed) (#17 SPARQ / 22.0%) 1st-2nd Round (SEC)

Teez Tabor, Florida (PRI) Florida, 6-0, 201 (production, forces turnovers, cover corner, drugs/red flag) (slow time at combine and slower time at pro day, mixed thoughts in interviews) 1st-3rd Round (SEC)

Chidobe Awuzie, Colorado (PRI) 5-11, 205 (versatile, slot or outside, cover corner) #5 SPARQ / 89.7% late 1st-3rd Round (PAC-12)

Gareon Conley, Ohio State, (PRI) 6-0, 195 (Good in most areas, jack of all trades) #7 SPARQ / 87.6% 1st Round (BIG 10)

Safety

Obi Melifonwu, Connecticut (SR/COM/PRI) 6-4, 224 (size, speed, athleticism off the chart, questionable anticipation and instincts) Late 1st-2nd Round (AAC)

Tedric Thompson, Colorado (PRI) 6-0, 204 (4.60 speed, not the quickest player, had a solid senior campaign with 7 Ints, misses more tackles than your would like, a day 3 prospect) 5th-6th Round (PAC-12)

Quincy Wilson, Florida (PRI) 6-0, 210 (ball skills, is he a safety or db, combine, and pedal drills) (slow time) #11 SPARQ / 42.5% 3rd Round (SEC)

Xavier Woods, Louisiana Tech (PRI) 5-11, 197 (underrated prospect, makes plays all over the place, solid tackler, will hit you, forces turnovers, very productive and a lot of INTs, can cover. Could play between safety and nickel) 3rd-4th Round #4 SPARQ / 49.5% (C-USA)

Marcus Williams, Utah (PRI) 6-1, 202 (currently reviewing player)

Wide Receivers

Chad Williams, WR, Grambling (PRI) 6-1, 202 (physical receiver with 4.35 speed, route running needs work, combine disqualification for off field) 6th-PFA (SWAC)

JuJu Smith-Schuster,USC (PRI) 6-2, 220 (solid run blocker, plays with RB vision, YAC solid, speed times were good at combine 4.54) 2nd Round (PAC-12)

Tight Ends

Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland (PRI) 6-6, 278 (big build, basketball background, blocking and receiving TE) (#6 SPARQ / 72.0%) 2nd-3rd Round (Great Lakes)

