It’s that time of year everybody — Fantasy Football time! This will be year 4 of our fantasy football league.

Here are the details before you consider signing up

8 team league

PPR

Playoffs week 14,15,16

non-cash league

Live Draft Aug. 19 @ 3PM CST

This is a first come, first serve sign up. If you are ready to our annual league click the link below.

https://yho.com/nfl?l=475612&k=88d116fbc6a12caf&soc_trk=lnk&ikey=c62b75743a0cc43b

Thanks everybody and good luck!