With the NFL Scouting Combine and two weeks of free agency behind us it is time to release our first mock draft of the season.

For this exercise I used the following parameters:

Fanspeak’s On the Clock draft simulator

CBS’ Big Board

One pass only

With those parameters in place here is who I selected in my Cowboys 7-round mock draft:

Round 1

Fabian Moreau, UCLA, 6-0, 205 (medicals, foot, production, former RB) (#2 SPARQ / 98.7%)

Round 2

Larry Ogunjobi, Charlotte, 6-2, 304 (played every year at school, quick, burst, disruptive, Cowboys met) (#2 SPARQ / 56.9%)

Round 3

Jake Butt, Michigan, 6-5, 250 (good hands, complete tight end, traditional TE, leadership)

Round 4

Corn Elder, Miami, 5-10, 180 (cover-2, slot guy, physical)

Round 6

Aaron Jones, RB, Texas-El Paso (COM) 5-9, 208 (decent speed 4.56, shifty, and very athletic runner, pass catcher, productive) (#2 SPARQ / 75.0%) 5th-6th Round

Round 7

Isaac Rochelle, Notre Dame, 6-3, 282 (durable, def. captain, strong, not an edge rusher, more LE or interior)

Round 7

Blair Brown, Ohio Bobcats, 5-11, 238 (tackling machine, very athletic, short arms) (#1 SPARQ / 85.6%)

For this mock I wanted to select players that the Cowboys have met with and/or have a top 10 SPARQ score. With the players available to me, those were the guys that I selected throughout the 7-round mock draft.

