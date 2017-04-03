We are entering the the sacred draft month of April, so that means, Mock Draft Mondays will be in full effect the rest of the month leading up to the NFL Draft on April 27th-29th.

If you missed my previous Dallas Cowboys 7-Round Mock Draft click here.

For this exercise I used the following parameters:

Fanspeak’s On the Clock draft simulator

Walter Football Big Board

One pass only

With those parameters in place here is who I selected in my Cowboys 7-round mock draft:

Round 1 (#28): Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA

6-2, 258 (medicals, shoulder) #17 SPARQ 2yr starter, comes off the edge the way you want a NFL pass rusher to attack, has bend, knifes into the backfield as well. Average arm length, Cowboys prefer long armed ends. Had labrum surgery, but plays thru pain all last season and put up solid numbers, impressive pain tolerance in that regard. Met with several times and visit scheduled.

Round 2 (#60): Jalen Myrick, CB, Minnesota

5-10, 200 #8 SPARQ; 4.28 speed. Will be your nickel/slot corner, top flight speed to work the slot and wrap up slot receivers. average hands and arm length. Could excel inside. Probably rated as a 3rd round selection, but took him here as he would likely be gone by #92, and I wanted to add another CB to the roster. Myrick fits the bill and can contribute on special teams coverage and in the return game. The Cowboys will like his versatility. Visit scheduled

Round 3 (#92): Alex Anzalone, LB, Florida

6-3, 241 #7 SPARQ; Bit of a risky pick, medicals throughout collegiate career; however, last season showed his playmaking potential to read/recognize and hit ball carrier. Athletic and instincts make him an asset to start if his medicals get behind him.

Round 4 (#133): Eric Saubert, TE, Drake

6-5, 253; Good frame with room to grow, long armed which helps him create separation against press , large hands, but drops a few passes. Increased production each year of football. Scouts wanted to see if he could run block, and did a good job for the most part at the Shrine Game. Cowboys interested and work out set.

*****78 PICKS PASS BY FROM 4th round pick to 6th round pick******

The Cowboys will like to get a 5th rounder somehow in this draft. I would expect them to be active in earlier rounds to help add additional picks or a 5th rounder at the minimum.

Round 6 (#211): Treston Decoud, S, Oregon State

6-2, 206; Still raw, and more of a project this late in the draft, but could provide depth on special teams and could get a look as a reserve safety. Long arms, speed and athleticism will make him an attractive selection in the late rounds. Cowboys have interest here.

Round 7 (#228): Dan Skipper, OT, Arkansas

6-10, 309; Surprisingly athletic for his size and can move out to the second level which makes him impressive. His size can work against him though, can be pushed back by lower bull rush. Project. Camp body, depth. Cowboys are looking at this player.

Round 7 (#246): Fred Ross, WR, Mississippi State

6-1, 213; Cowboys could bring Ross in to rekindle their 2015 magic. Could have better stats in 2015 and 2016, but he will drops passes and body catches as well. Projected more of a slot WR at the next level. Not strong enough on the outside to matchup against NFL level press corners. Cowboys met with him several times at the Senior Bowl.

