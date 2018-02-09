Don’t look now, but some of our favorite young players are already coming up on year three of their career’s, time sure does fly.

With that being said, I’ll discuss which Dallas Cowboys from the 2016 draft class need to take their game to the next level in hopes of becoming a long-term fixture in Dallas with a potential second contract soon.

Click play below for the lastest release.

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=