The NFL has released their compensatory picks a bit earlier this year, and in doing so, the Cowboys draft picks Round 1 thru Round 7 have been finalized.

As of right now, the Cowboys will have the following seven picks:

Round 1 (#28)

Round 2 (#60)

Round 3 (#92)

Round 4 (#133)

Round 6 (#211)

Round 7 (#228) (via Buffalo)

Round 7 (#246)

The Cowboys traded their 5th round pick to acquire Matt Cassel; however, we gained Buffalo’s 7th round pick as part of that trade.