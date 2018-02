=

=

We now know how many draft picks the Dallas Cowboys are bringing to the table for the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium. The NFL revealed the Cowboys comp picks bringing their total amount of picks to ten. What does this mean and what is next?

Click play below for the full breakdown.

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=