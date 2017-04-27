The mock drafts are wrapping up everywhere, so I present my final Dallas Cowboys 7-Round mock draft as well.

For this mock, I’m picking my best guess on what the Cowboys may do in this draft. I’m projecting a trade that will yield us a 5th round pick.

Here’s are the picks:

FINAL MOCK of MOCKS 6.0

Round 1: Adoree Jackson, CB, USC

Round 2 Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio

Round 3: Justin Evans, S, Texas A&M

Round 4: Jeremy McNichols, RB, Boise State

Round 5: Chad Williams, WR, Grambling

Round 6: Treston DeCoud, CB, Oregon State

Round 7: DeAngelo Brown, DT, Louisville

Round 7: Jerod Evans, QB, Virginia Tech

For a video version of this final mock draft and player opinions, click play below on our YouTube channel

My previous mock drafts are listed below.

— MOCK DRAFT 5.0

Round 1 (#28): Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

Round 2 (#60): Teez Tabor, CB, Florida

Round 3 (#107): Julie’n Davenport, OT, Bucknell

Round 4 (#133): Xavier Woods, S, Louisiana Tech

Round 5 (#150): Donnel Pumphrey, RB, San Diego State

Round 6 (#211): Jeremiah Ledbetter, DT, Arkansas

Round 7 (#224): Sam Rogers, FB, Virginia Tech

Round 7 (#246): Taylor McNamara, TE, USC

— MOCK DRAFT 4.0

Round 1 (#31): Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU

Round 2 (#60): Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio

Round 3 (#92): Daeshon, DE, Texas A&M

Round 4 (#133): Xavier Woods, S, Louisiana Tech

Round 4 (#136): Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma

Round 6 (#211): Tanner Vallejo, LB, Boise State

Round 7 (#228): De’Veon Smith, RB, Michigan

Round 7 (#246): Treston Decoud, CB, Oregon State

— MOCK DRAFT 3.0

Round 1 (#28): TJ Watt, DE, Wisconsin

Round 2 (#60): Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA

Round 3 (#92): Xavier Woods, S, Louisiana Tech

Round 4 (#133): Daeshon Hall, DE, Texas A&M

Round 6 (#211): Eric Saubert, TE, Drake

Round 7 (#228): Fred Ross, WR, Mississippi State

Round 7 (#246): Sam Tevi, OT, Utah

— MOCK DRAFT 2.0

Round 1 (#28): Takk McKinley, DE, UCLA

Round 2 (#60): Jalen Myrick, CB, Minnesota

Round 3 (#92): Alex Anzalone, LB, Florida

Round 4 (#133): Eric Saubert, TE, Drake

Round 6 (#211): Treston Decoud, CB, Oregon State

Round 7 (#228): Dan Skipper, OT, Arkansas

Round 7 (#246): Fred Ross, WR, Mississippi State

— MOCK DRAFT 1.0

Round 1 (#28): Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA

Round 2 (#60): Larry Ogunjobi, DT, Charlotte

Round 3 (#92): Jake Butt, TE, Michigan

Round 4 (#133): Corn Elder, CB, Miami

Round 6 (#211): Aaron Jones, RB, UTEP

Round 7 (#228): Isaac Rochelle, DE, Notre Dame

Round 7 (#246): Blair Brown, LB, Ohio