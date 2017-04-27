The mock drafts are wrapping up everywhere, so I present my final Dallas Cowboys 7-Round mock draft as well.
For this mock, I’m picking my best guess on what the Cowboys may do in this draft. I’m projecting a trade that will yield us a 5th round pick.
Here’s are the picks:
FINAL MOCK of MOCKS 6.0
Round 1: Adoree Jackson, CB, USC
Round 2 Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio
Round 3: Justin Evans, S, Texas A&M
Round 4: Jeremy McNichols, RB, Boise State
Round 5: Chad Williams, WR, Grambling
Round 6: Treston DeCoud, CB, Oregon State
Round 7: DeAngelo Brown, DT, Louisville
Round 7: Jerod Evans, QB, Virginia Tech
My previous mock drafts are listed below.
