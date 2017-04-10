With less than 3 weeks to go, we are in Mock Draft Monday mode, and here is our next Dallas Cowboys 7-Round Mock Draft 3.0.

ROUND 1 (#28)

T.J. Watt, Wisconsin (COM/PRI) 6-4, 245 (has reach, very quick off the line, aggressive technique, non-stop motor, solid against the run, knee injuries to left and right knee) (#3 SPARQ / 94.0%) 1st-2nd Round (BIG 10)

Watt will play the RE and get after the QB, he can play the run as well. Has upside, so Marinelli will love this player in his system and love his work ethic.

ROUND2 (#60)

Fabian Moreau (PRO/PRI) 6-0, 206 (converted RB, more polished, quick and closing speed, athletic, can carry and follow all types or WRs, 4.35) (#2 SPARQ/ 98.7%) (PAC-12)

Moreau fills the secondary position and gives the Cowboys options between him and Anthony Brown. You can see which guy you want to play in the slot/nickel because both can do the job.

ROUND 3 (#92)

Xavier Woods, Louisiana Tech (PRI) 5-11, 197 (underrated prospect, makes plays all over the place, solid tackler, will hit you, forces turnovers, very productive and a lot of INTs, can cover. Could play between safety and nickel) #4 SPARQ / 49.5% (C-USA)

Woods fills the safety question mark and does it all. He’ll stick you hard, force turnovers, cover and intercept passes.

ROUND 4 (#133)

Daeshon Hall, DE, Texas A&M (DallasDay) 6-5, 266 (tall and lean bodied, long arms, very durable and reliable on the field, up and down production) (#8 SPARQ / 76.7%)

He played LE at Texas A&M opposite Myles Garrett and he’ll do the same with the Cowboys, giving them a nice one-two punch playing opposite TJ Watt. Time to get the QBs on their back and adding Hall here will help with that mission.

ROUND 6 (#211)

Eric Saubert, TE, Iowa State (PRO) 6-5, 249 (Good frame with room to grow, long armed which helps him create separation against press , large hands, but drops a few passes. Increased production each year of football. Scouts wanted to see if he could run block, and did a good job for the most part at the Shrine Game. )

With several question marks at TE, Saubert gives the Cowboys a well rounded prospect who is a solid pass catcher and can run block. Has big hands and can come down with jump balls.

ROUND 7 (#228)

Fred Ross, WR, Mississippi (SR) 6-1, 213 (2yr starter, Dak’s weapon in 2015, over 1000 yards, 5TDs, productive the next season with 12 TDS, 4.51 speed, slot receiver.)

Ross will have the opportunity to rekindle his magic with Prescott and provide the Cowboys with depth and special teams option here with Ross.

Round 7 (#246)

Sam Tevi, OT, Utah 6-5, 313 (athletic in the running game, but pass protection is questionable. has experience at the LT and RT position. Could stay in the league as a backup swing tackle)

More of a developmental player this late in the draft, but could provide the Cowboys with more competition and they could try him out at guard as well.

For more on this Mock Draft click play below for the video version of this breakdown and more.