With less than 2 weeks to go, we are in Mock Draft Monday mode, and here is our next Dallas Cowboys 7-Round Mock Draft 4.0.

For this exercise I used:

The Premium One the Clock Draft simulator at Fanspeak.com

CBS Board

7-rounds

1 trade

In this mock, I worked a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. They offered their #31 pick and the 4th round pick #136 to move up. I accepted this trade and here’s the mock:

ROUND 1 (#31)

Tre’Davious White, LSU, (PRI) 5-11, 192 (4yr starter, good speed, but not a burner 4.47, will play on the outside and nickel back as well, not afraid for contact and will tackle, Jim Thorpe finalist) (SEC)

ROUND 2 (#60)

Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio (PRI) 6-4, 269 (long arms, strong violent punch, stiff on bend, can cover TEs) (#12 SPARQ / 56.9%) 3rd Round (MAC)

ROUND 3 (#92)

Daeshon Hall, DE, Texas A&M (DallasDay) 6-5, 266 (tall and lean bodied, long arms, very durable and reliable on the field, up and down production) (#10 SPARQ / 76.7%) (SEC)

ROUND 4 (#133)

Xavier Woods, Louisiana Tech (PRI) 5-11, 197 (underrated prospect, makes plays all over the place, solid tackler, will hit you, forces turnovers, very productive and a lot of INTs, can cover. Could play between safety and nickel) #25 SPARQ / 49.5% (C-USA)

ROUND 4 (#136) from Atlanta

Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma (COM) 5-11, 178 ( 2yr starter, 4.39 speed had a break out senior year and Biletnikoff award winner and Heisman finalist. Will be 24 in November, domestic violent allegations) (BIG 12)

ROUND 6 (#211)

Tanner Vallejo, LB, Boise State (PRO) 6-1, 228 (Chris Peterson recruited, gets the ball, good tackler, plays through pain, can transition into coverage tough player)

ROUND 7 (#228)

De’Veon Smith, RB, Michigan 5-11, 223 (strong player, won’t go down easily, solid pass blocker, will catch the ball as well. Does not fumble. (BIG 10)

ROUND 7 (#246)

Treston Decoud 6-2, 206; Still raw, and more of a project this late in the draft, but could provide depth on special teams and could get a look as a reserve safety. Long arms, speed and athleticism will make him an attractive selection in the late rounds. Cowboys have interest here .

