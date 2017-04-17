Posted byon
With less than 2 weeks to go, we are in Mock Draft Monday mode, and here is our next Dallas Cowboys 7-Round Mock Draft 4.0.
For this exercise I used:
- The Premium One the Clock Draft simulator at Fanspeak.com
- CBS Board
- 7-rounds
- 1 trade
In this mock, I worked a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. They offered their #31 pick and the 4th round pick #136 to move up. I accepted this trade and here’s the mock:
ROUND 1 (#31)
- Tre’Davious White, LSU, (PRI) 5-11, 192 (4yr starter, good speed, but not a burner 4.47, will play on the outside and nickel back as well, not afraid for contact and will tackle, Jim Thorpe finalist) (SEC)
ROUND 2 (#60)
- Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio (PRI) 6-4, 269 (long arms, strong violent punch, stiff on bend, can cover TEs) (#12 SPARQ / 56.9%) 3rd Round (MAC)
ROUND 3 (#92)
- Daeshon Hall, DE, Texas A&M (DallasDay) 6-5, 266 (tall and lean bodied, long arms, very durable and reliable on the field, up and down production) (#10 SPARQ / 76.7%) (SEC)
ROUND 4 (#133)
- Xavier Woods, Louisiana Tech (PRI) 5-11, 197 (underrated prospect, makes plays all over the place, solid tackler, will hit you, forces turnovers, very productive and a lot of INTs, can cover. Could play between safety and nickel) #25 SPARQ / 49.5% (C-USA)
ROUND 4 (#136) from Atlanta
- Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma (COM) 5-11, 178 ( 2yr starter, 4.39 speed had a break out senior year and Biletnikoff award winner and Heisman finalist. Will be 24 in November, domestic violent allegations) (BIG 12)
ROUND 6 (#211)
- Tanner Vallejo, LB, Boise State (PRO) 6-1, 228 (Chris Peterson recruited, gets the ball, good tackler, plays through pain, can transition into coverage tough player)
ROUND 7 (#228)
- De’Veon Smith, RB, Michigan 5-11, 223 (strong player, won’t go down easily, solid pass blocker, will catch the ball as well. Does not fumble. (BIG 10)
ROUND 7 (#246)
- Treston Decoud 6-2, 206; Still raw, and more of a project this late in the draft, but could provide depth on special teams and could get a look as a reserve safety. Long arms, speed and athleticism will make him an attractive selection in the late rounds. Cowboys have interest here.
For more on this mock draft click play below to watch and discuss the video version of this mock draft.
