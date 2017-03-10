This post will be updated with signings and rumored visits for the Dallas Cowboys free agents.

Here is this year’s list of free agents:

DEFENSE

Brandon Carr, CB

Morris Claiborne, CB (visiting Ravens)

J.J. Wilcox, S (Bucs and Seahawks interested)

Barry Church, S (signed with Jacksonville Jaguars)

Justin Durant, LB

Andrew Gachkar, LB

Jack Crawford, DE (signed with Atlanta Falcons)

Ryan Davis, DE

Terrell McClain, DT (signed with Washington Redskins)

OFFENSE

Mark Sanchez, QB

Kellen Moore, QB

Darren McFadden, RB

Lance Dunbar, RB

Terrance Williams, WR

Brice Butler, WR (re-signed with Cowboys / 1yr deal)

Ronald Leary, OG (signed with the Denver Broncos)

Jonathan Cooper, OG

Gavin Escobar, TE