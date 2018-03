The Dallas Cowboys have begun their prospect meetings and I will breakdown who the Cowboys have been confirmed to have met with during this first day of the NFL Scouting Combine. I will update this list in future videos, so be sure to subscribe to the channel for the latest. Click play below.

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=

=