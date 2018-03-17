Posted byon
Orlando Scandrick requested his released earlier in the week and the Dallas Cowboys will be accommodating him with his release becoming official.
I’ll breakdown what this means for the secondary moving forward. We’ll also discuss Marcus Martin, an offensive guard the Cowboys have interest in. Click play for the full details.
=
=
=
=
=
=
=
=
=
=
For all the latest news, visit our YouTube Channel here.
=
=
=
=
Follow us on Twitter here.
=
=
=
=
Follow us on Instagram here.
=
=
=
=
=
=
=
=
=