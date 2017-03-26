The Cowboys have been somewhat active in free agency, and some of their moves are being considered upgrades over guys that have departed the team. That being said, the Cowboys are still in need of the “War Daddy,” someone who can affect the QB.

Dak Prescott has all his weapons back in 2017 with the re-signing of Terrance Williams and Brice Butler, so adding another WR has dropped considerably down their draft needs.

But what about tight end? With recent injuries to Geoff Swaim, uncertainty on James Hanna career, and Jason Witten on his last year of his contract, maybe TE becomes a target.

If the season started today, they would be a bit thin in the secondary, more than the defensive line, so you have to wonder if the secondary may garner more attention in the draft. Either way, both should be considered early and perhaps with a double-dip.

For a hint at where the Cowboys are looking to upgrade, let’s take a look at who the Cowboys have met with.

COWBOYSBLOG.NET PROSPECT TRACKER: UPDATED 3/26/17 (players highlighted in blue indicate top 10 SPARQ score within their position group)

Offensive Line

Adam Bisnowaty, OT, Pittsburgh (SR) 6-6, 304 (medicals, tough, 4yr player, athletic, better suited RT) ( #23 SPARQ / 10.8%) 3rd Round

Dion Dawkins, OT, Temple (SR/PRO) 6-4, 314 (mauler, plays mean, powerful, zone scheme) (#6 SPARQ / 42.6%) 2nd Round

EDGE – Defensive Line

Takkarist McKinley, UCLA (COM/PRI) 6-2, 258 (medicals, shoulder) (#17 SPARQ) 1st-2nd Round

Carroll Phillips, llinois (SR) 6-3, 237 (tweener, 1yr starter) (#14 SPARQ / 46.0%) 4th Round

T.J. Watt, Wisconsin (COM) 6-4, 245 (has reach, non-stop motor, solid against the run, several knee medicals) (#3 SPARQ / 94.0%) 1st-2nd Round

Demarcus Walker, Florida State 6-4, 280 (COM) (sack production, consistency questions, versatile)

Haason Reddick, Temple (PRO) 6-1 230 (productive player, speed, power, improved his short shuttle, athletic, draft riser) (#5 SPARQ / 93.0%) 1st round

Avery Moss, Youngstown State (PRO) 6-3, 264 (currently viewing this player) (#18 SPARQ / 31%) 4th-5th round

Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State (PRI) 6-4, 255 (three yr. starter, pass rush specialist, productive, improved each year) (#2 SPARQ / 94.4%) 2nd-3rd Round

Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio (PRI) 6-4, 269 (long arms, strong violent punch, stiff on bend, can cover TEs) (#12 SPARQ / 56.9%) 3rd Round

Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan (PRI) 6-5, 273 (long reach, 1yr starter, more a LE) #15 SPARQ

Defensive Tackles

Jaleel Johnson, Iowa (SR) 6-3, 309 (Marinelli type player, high motor, quick, 3-tech, Cowboys met) (#16 SPARQ / 5.3%) 3rd-4th Round

Larry Ogunjobi, Charlotte (SR) 6-2, 304 (played every year at school, quick, burst, disruptive, Cowboys met) (#2 SPARQ / 56.9%) 2nd-3rd Round

Dalvin Tomlinson, Alabama (COM) 6-3, 310 (1-tech, runner stuffing specialist, interviewed well with Cowboys) (#10 SPARQ / 21.6%) 3rd Round

Eddie Vanderdoes, UCLA (SR) 6-3, 320 (ACL, past injuries, run stuffing penetrator, Cowboys met) (#4 SPARQ / 38.4) 5th Round

Jeremiah Ledbetter (PRI) 6-3, 280 (JUCO transfer, interior lineman with long arms, could play some LE, 4.80 speed) 6th-7th Round

Cornerbacks

Jourdan Lewis, Michigan (SR) 5-10, 190 (KR, will tackle, swagger on the field) 2nd Round

Fabian Moreau (PRO) (converted RB, more polished, quick and closing speed, athletic, can carry and follow all types or WRs, 4.35) (#2 SPARQ/ 98.7%)

Adoree Jackson, USC (PRO) (ball skills, press coverage issues, slot or outside, 4.42, special teams/returner, upside) 1st-2nd Round

Shaquill Griffin, UCF (PRI) 6-0, 194 (cover-2 corner, with height, size and speed, good tackler and run defense, gets beat with wrong anticipation, decision making) (#3 SPARQ / 94.9%) Late 4th-5th Round

Damonate Kazee, San Diego State (PRO) 5-10, 184 (has good recovery speed and quickness, fluid back pedal, will move inside at NFL due to size, slot/nickel corner) 5th Round

Safety

Justin Evans, Texas A&M (COM) 6-0, 193 (physical, physical in the box, riser,met with cowboys) 3rd Round

Wide Receivers

K.D. Cannon, WR, Baylor (COM) 5-11, 182 (athletic, speed, but body catches more than snatch) 4th-5th Round

Amara Darboh, WR, Michigan (SR) 6-2, 215 (not elite speed, body catcher, some drops) (4.45) 2nd-3rd Round

Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma (COM) 5-11, 175 (has speed, slot guy, but a bit light) (DNP, bad interviews, stock dropped to 3rd day pick) 2nd-7th Round

Mike Williams, WR, Clemson (COM) 6-3, 225 (premier receiver, size, snatch, not elite speed) 1st Round

Tight Ends

Jake Butt, TE, Michigan (COM) 6-5, 250 (good hands, leadership) 2nd-4th Round

David Njoku, TE, Miami (COM) 6-4, 246 (drops, run blocking questionable) (#3 SPARQ / 93.2%) 1st Round

OJ Howard, TE (COM) 6-5, 251 (instant impact, run block can improve) (#5 SPARQ / 82.6%) 1st Round

Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland (PRI) 6-6, 278 (big build, basketball background, blocking and receiving TE) (#6 SPARQ / 72.0%) 2nd-3rd Round

Running Backs

Corey Clement, RB, Wisconsin (SR) 5-11, 220 (fumbles more than you would like, no break away speed, physical, 4.68) 5th Round

Joe Mixon, Oklahoma (PRO) 6-1, 226 (past off field, high fumble rate, 4.43, 21 reps, 9-10 broad) 2nd Round

Donnel Pumphrey, RB, San Diego State (COM/PRO) 5-8, 176 (4.48 speed, sometimes fumbles, shifty, quick, utility player, not strong 5 reps 225) 5th-7th Round

Aaron Jones, RB, Texas-El Paso (COM) 5-9, 208 (decent speed 4.56, shifty, and very athletic runner, pass catcher, productive) (#2 SPARQ / 75.0%) 5th-6th Round

Linebackers

Ben Gedeon, ILB, Michigan (SR) 6-2, 243 (depth, special teams ace) (#3 SPARQ / 63.8%) 5th Round

Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt (COM) 6-3, 234 (prototypical 4-3 LB, consistent production, athletic 3-down LB, all over the field) (#4 SPARQ, 62.3%)

Quarterbacks

Greg Ward Jr., QB, Houston (COM) 5-11, 186 (dual threat, QB, but will try WR at the next level) 7th-UDFA

What is SPARQ?

SPARQ was created by Nike which measures a prospects level of athleticism using a prospects Speed, Power, Agility, Reaction, and Quickness times.

These numbers are typically pulled from the NFL Combine or Pro Days, using a players bench press, weight, 40, short shuttle, 10 yard split, 3 cone, vertical and broad jump.

For more information on SPARQ, be sure to watch our detailed video on how the Cowboys have utilized these numbers to draft and add several players to the team.

