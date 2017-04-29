The Cowboys had a highly rated player fall in their lap when the selected Chidobe Awuzie, (6-0, 202) CB, Colorado in the 2nd round (#60).

Dane Brugler on Awuzie:

…Awuzie doesn’t have ideal size/length/strength measurements for the next level and those limitations will show on film, mostly in the run game, however, he is one of the better blitzing corners in the draft class. Overall, Awuzie has only average speed and ball skills, but his versatile athleticism, football intelligence and competitive nature will be welcomed on a NFL depth chart, projecting best as a nickel back. (Brugler Draft Guide 2017)

The Cowboys have just bolstered their secondary with a solid corner back, comes to the Cowboys as a 4yr starter at Colorado. They value players with playing time in competitive conferences.

Talking more about Chidobe Awuzie, click play below.

And with my annual tradition, here in my rookie card. As you know, this year I went with my homage to the classic 1989 Pro Set rookie card.