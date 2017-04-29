The Dallas Cowboys went to work this evening and closed out their day 2 by selecting Jourdan Lewis, (5-10, 188) CB, Michigan in the 3rd round with the #92 pick in the NFL Draft.

Lewis is a 3yr starter and will likely compete at the nickel position with the Cowboys, but can certainly play outside in a pinch if needed.

Check out this stat —

Dane Brugler says:

Despite his aggressive style, the elephant in the room for Lewis is his lack of size, something that obviously shows against bigger, more physical receivers and as a run defender. His undersized frame will likely push him into the second round, but his natural feel in coverage, athleticism and confidence are first round worthy, projecting as an impact nickel corner – his recent arrest is an unfortunate variable for his draft value. (Brugler Draft Guide 2017)

Pretty interesting pick, and shores up the depth for the Cowboys. I feel good about what the Cowboys did on day 2.

Here’s my rookie card for Jourdan Lewis. My homage to the classic 1989 Pro Set rookie card.