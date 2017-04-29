Dallas Cowboys Select Ryan Switzer, WR ,(5-8, 181) RB, #133 in 4th round. Possibly a Cole Beasley clone. He should give special teams and the return game a shot in the arm. Lucky Whitehead pack yo bags, sayonara buddy.

Follow Ryan Switzer on Twitter here.–>> @Switz03

#21 WR rated by Dane Brugler:

While he has only average long speed and is quicker than fast, Switzer has the decisive footwork, controlled burst and run anticipation to feel openings and be a reliable YAC weapon – slippery slot target and punt returner in the NFL, deserving of early day three consideration. (Brugler Draft Guide 2017)

Here’s my rookie card for Ryan Switzer. My homage to the classic 1989 Pro Set rookie card.

Let’s go Dallas!