The Cowboys made a trade to move into the top of the 6th round at #191 to draft a fan favorite in Xavier Woods, S, Louisiana Tech.

The Cowboys sent next years 5th round to move back into the 6th round. The Cowboys will be fine, with a projected 5th round comp pick coming for 2018 for Carr and Claiborne

The Cowboys brought in Woods for a closer look and were able to make the move to add him into the mix. This is a steal. Balls skills, tackling machine all over the field, versatile in the secondary.

Here is my classic 1989 Pro Set homage for Xavier Woods. Welcome to Dallas!

