If the 1st round was any indicator of what may happen on Day 2,we could be in for another exciting two rounds this evening. Yesterday provided us with a ton of surprises and wow moments up and down the 1st round.

For the Cowboys, we are locked in and going to work on the defensive side of the ball (presumably); however, you should be prepared for anything.

By drafting a DE in the 1st round, the Cowboys can breathe a little bit knowing they got a guy they really liked and someone they feel confident that can pressure the QB.

Now comes the 2nd and 3rd round. The Cowboys have done a good job under Jason Garrett in finding players that will play significant roles. The question will be whether or not they continue on rolling the dice in the 2nd round as they have each draft under Garrett.

I have a feeling they could if their players get wiped out.

Players still available and that have met with the Cowboys in some form or fashion are:

Kevin King,CB, Washington

Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado

Curtis Samuel, WR, Ohio State

Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland

Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson

Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA

Dion Dawkins, OT/OG, Temple

Teez Tabor, CB, Florida

Larry Ogujobi, DT, Charlotte

Quincy Wilson, CB/S, Florida

Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio

Marcus Williams, S, Utah

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC

Xavier Woods, S, Louisiana Tech

Justin Evans, S, Texas A&M

Sidney Jones,CB, Washington

Jake Butt, TE, Michigan

Stephen Jones Smokescreen?

Last evening in their post 1st round presser, Stephen Jones came out and said cornerback would be a target in the 2nd round. This is either full-on truth, or perhaps them going another angle and trying to throw off potential leap froggers. We’ll see.

Trading Down Time?

If they Cowboys wanna look into acquiring a pick or two, possibly getting back their 5th rounder, then finding a trade partner in round 2 could help in that cause. They monitor how their board looks, and if they feel they can still get a player they like, then this could happen. I would not be against it.