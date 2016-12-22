Looks like the injury to Demarcus Lawrence is going to be treated with caution, and will not be available against the Detroit Lions. In fact, this morning on the Cowboy Break on Dallas Cowboys website believes that Lawrence will be rested until the Playoffs.

Look for the Cowboys to see if the can compensate with adding Randy Gregory into the lineup. David Irving will have a nice test against Riley Reiff on Monday Night.

Last week the Cowboys held up with Lawrence out of the lineup, and I wonder if we are overrating his contribution. He has one sack, yeah he has some hurries, but at the end of the day we talk about sacks. He’s an asdequate rotational player, but let’s not think he’s a DeMarcus Ware or even a Anthony Spencer quality pass rusher, he just isn’t.

We’ll miss the player in the lineup to get other’s rested, so hopefully we can get something from the other guys. Benson Mayowa, Irving and Crawford.