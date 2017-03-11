Doug Free has notified the Dallas Cowboys that he is announcing his retirement. The move will give the Cowboys $5 million in cap relief which could be used to pick up a veteran replacement.

Many viewed Free as the weakest link on the Cowboys offensive line with hopes of a replacement being added at some point.

Those wishes have now been fast tracked and we are now knee-deep in the replacement process.

For the Cowboys, they have already invested a substantial pick when they used a 3rd round pick for Chaz Green. He has looked better, but the continuous injuries are a red flag and a concern.

I have no question that Green could fill the position, but if you go that route, you better have a competent swing tackle. And if we’re having that conversation, then Green is not a long term answer. Your lineman are typically considered the most durable players on the team, Green has not shown he can be that in college or the NFL.

The Cowboys knew this was a possibility and Will McClay has a list of players ready to call up and take a look at. The list has guards and tackles.

There are a few recognizable names in free agency, but probably more short term, stop gap people.

For me, I think they lean on Green and let him know he is the next man up; however, I think we add a tackle to compete. This year’s offensive line draft class is weak, and the blue chippers will be gone by the 2nd round.

I’ll talk more about this on our YouTube Channel, so check back for that video later today.